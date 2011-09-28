LONDON, Sept 28 Sunderland defender Titus Bramble has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and drug possession, police said on Wednesday.

Bramble, 30, who played for Sunderland in their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Norwich on Monday, is now being held at a police station while detectives investigate the allegations.

"A 30-year-old man from Wynyard has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and possession of a Class A drug," said a spokeswoman for Cleveland Police in northeast England.

"He is currently being questioned by police and enquiries are ongoing."

Last September, Bramble was arrested by Northumbria police on suspicion of rape following an incident at a hotel in Newcastle but he was subsequently released without charge.

