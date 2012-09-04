RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Adriano's latest comeback
attempt suffered a setback on Tuesday when he received a warning
from Flamengo after missing training.
A statement on the club website (www.flamengo.com.br) said
the 30-year-old forward, beset by drinking, depression and
weight problems in recent years, would be warned for his absence
"in line with the clause established in his contract".
His spokesperson responded with a statement saying Adriano
was simply having a day off and would train later on Tuesday.
"After a sequence of daily training, Adriano asked to rest
on Monday," it read, adding that the player had visited the
sprawling Vila Cruzeiro favela (shanty-town), where he was
raised, and was involved in a minor traffic accident.
"During a visit to the community, his car and a motorbike
touched each other. As the two were travelling slowly, nobody
was injured."
The former Brazil and Inter Milan forward, whose career has
been in steady decline since the 2006 World Cup, signed a
performance-based contract with Flamengo two weeks ago.
Adriano left Corinthians in March, after failing to get
match fit.
On rejoining Flamengo, the Rio de Janeiro club where he
began his career in 2000, he promised to score lots of goals,
saying: "You can count on me."
