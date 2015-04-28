SAO PAULO, April 28 The boss of Amazonian side Placido de Castro has apologised for the behaviour of two of his players sent off for fighting each other during a running battle at the end of last weekend's 5-2 league loss to Rio Branco.

Uilian and Fabio Junior were dismissed after their brawl near the end of the match and will miss Tuesday's game against Amax as well as being fined a week's wages, said club director Anizio de Oliveira.

"Placido asks for forgiveness for this isolated incident," Oliveira told globoesporte.com.br. "This is not the only time this has happened in Acre or Brazil. Our heads remain high, we know we made a mistake, but we will pay for our error."

Saturday's defeat in front of 232 fans meant the 2013 champions dropped out of the top four playoff spots in the Acre state league.

Last week the players refused to train for five days because their wages had not been paid.

Officials with the club, whose name means placid or calm, said the debts had been settled before the 5-2 reverse.