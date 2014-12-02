RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 2 Cruzeiro midfielder Everton Ribeiro has been chosen as Brazil's Player of the Year for the second year running.

The club won Serie A, the national first division, for the second consecutive season and Marcelo Oliveira took the coach of the year award while five of the positions in the annual league select XI went to players from the Belo Horizonte team.

Goias's 20-year-old striker Erik took the Young Player of the Year accolade.

Players, coaches and journalists voted for the awards that were sponsored by the Brazilian Football Confederation and announced on TV Globo on Monday night.

Select league XI:

Jefferson (Botafogo), Marcos Rocha (Atletico Mineiro), Dede (Cruzeiro), Gil (Corinthians), Egidio (Cruzeiro), Lucas Silva (Cruzeiro), Souza (Sao Paulo), Everton Ribeiro (Cruzeiro), Ricardo Goulart (Cruzeiro), Diego Tardelli (Atletico Mineiro), Guerrero (Corinthians)