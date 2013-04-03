RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 A Brazilian player has been banned for six games for entering the pitch without permission and stopping a certain goal by heading the ball off the line.

Bangu defender Celsinho had been receiving treatment for cramp behind the goal when goalkeeper Getulio Vargas tried to dribble his way out of defence and lost the ball to an opponent in the match against Duque de Caxias.

Duque forward Charles Chad was left with an empty goal to aim at but Celsinho leapt up, rushed on to the field from seemingly nowhere and cleared the ball with a magnificent diving header.

Celsinho was sent off, Duque de Caxias were awarded an indirect free kick which was cleared by the Bangu defence and the Carioca (Rio de Janeiro state) championship match ended 2-2.

"The player, who was off the field for medical treatment, returned to the pitch via the goal line without permission and headed the ball away," said the referee in his report, according to a Rio de Janeiro sporting tribunal.

The tribunal found him guilty of unsporting play and unethical behaviour as well as entering the field without permission. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79 917 1402; Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)