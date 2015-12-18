SAO PAULO Dec 18 Sao Paulo have appointed Argentine Edgardo Bauza as coach, the club said.

Bauza, 57, recently ended a successful spell with San Lorenzo, who he led to the Libertadores Cup in 2014.

"I have just signed my contract," Bauza, 57, told the club's website.

"I am really happy with the chance to lead a club as big and historic as Sao Paulo. I'd like to say hello to the fans, and I hope that in the next few years together we can take Sao Paulo back where it belongs, at the top, and seeking to be champions."

Bauza, who signed a one-year contract, made his name by leading Ecuadorean club Liga Deportiva Universitaria to their first Libertadores Cup triumph in 2008.

He took San Lorenzo to the same title in 2014 and won the Peruvian Apertura championship with Sporting Cristal.

Bauza is Sao Paulo's second foreign coach this year. Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio left after less than five months in charge in October. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)