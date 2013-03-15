RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 Rio de Janeiro football stadiums will remain dry at the weekend after the local soccer federation backed down from its controversial initiative to allow the sale of beer.

The Rio de Janeiro Football Federation (Ferj) had decided on Monday to permit beer to be sold at games in a bid to boost attendances in the Carioca championship, one of the regional competitions which kick off the marathon Brazilian season.

However, this led to a conflict over the interpretation of the nationwide Supporters' Statute which is widely understood to ban the sale of alcohol at matches to cut down on violence.

Ferj argued that the statute did not explicitly impose a blanket ban on beer sales but the public attorney's office launched an investigation on Wednesday and recommended that matches be played behind closed doors until it had more information.

It said permits to stage matches, issued by the police, fire and health services at the start of the season, were based on the condition that alcohol was not sold.

Ferj backed down on Thursday, publishing a document on its website (www.fferj.com.br) cancelling the authorisation.

Attendances in the championship, which mixes top-tier teams with semi-professional clubs, have been hugely disappointing with an average of 3,250.

On Wednesday, Flamengo, who say they are Brazil's best-supported club, hosted Resende in front of a crowd of 1,413 fans.

Brazil is unique among major soccer nations for hosting state tournaments, which date back to the days when air travel was still in its infancy but have continued for political reasons.

The national championship runs from May until December.

FIFA's demand that beer is sold at 2014 World Cup matches in Brazil caused friction between the two sides as Brazil's Congress dallied over passing the necessary legislation.

Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff eventually signed the bill in June which in principle allows the sale of beer at games during the tournament.