SAO PAULO, July 29 Rivaldo's Mogi Mirim were left cursing their luck in a 3-2 home defeat to Bragantino in the Brazilian Serie B on Tuesday after the home side had a defender dismissed for wearing different numbered shirts and conceded a stoppage-time winner.

Paulao, who started the match wearing number four, was booked in the first half and got a second yellow six minutes after the break when the fourth official noticed he was wearing the same number three shirt as team mate Fabio Sanches.

The centre back had opted to put on a new shirt at halftime without noticing the different number.

Mogi were losing 1-0 at the time of the dismissal and although they managed to equalise twice through a Geovane brace, the hosts ended up succumbing to a 93rd minute winner.

The result was their first defeat in five games and halted a fine run of form that started when 43-year-old Rivaldo returned to play for a team he also owns.

The former Barcelona player did not feature against Bragantino and his side currently sit second bottom in the 20-team league after 15 games. (Editing by John O'Brien)