By Sergio Queiroz
| CAMPOS, Brazil
CAMPOS, Brazil Aug 31 Brazilian Gabriel Muniz,
11, is one of the best players at his school despite being born
without feet and he dreams of being a footballer when he grows
up, even though he knows it can only be at disabled level.
After an appearance in Brazil's most popular sports show on
the TV Globo network, Gabriel was invited to take part in a
Barcelona training camp in Saquarema, a town in the state of Rio
de Janeiro.
His special skills impressed the Spanish club's coaches and
he has been invited to meet his idol Lionel Messi next month.
"When he arrived there no one believed in him but he proved
to everyone he can go head to head with any boy. So much so that
he was invited to go to Spain to showcase his talent," said his
gym teacher Jose Lopes.
Gabriel was not yet one when he started walking on his
stumps and he went on from there.
He plays soccer like anyone else but without feet, kicking
the ball with his stumps.
Gabriel's mother Sandra told Reuters her son has always
lived a normal life despite his physical limitations.
Every day the boy wakes up at 0630 and rides his bicycle to
school along with his older brother.
Last year he received a donated foot-ankle prosthesis but
his mother says she cannot afford any special treatments for
him.
"Gabriel started walking before he was one. We would go
after him, expecting him to keep falling, but he never fell,"
she said.
Lopes said the boy may help to create opportunities for
children like him.
"The disability only exists inside our heads and he is
proving it to everyone, he is challenging the social norms,"
Lopes explained.
"To this day there isn't a Paralympics 11-a-side football
team but Gabriel is showing this will have to change because he
wants to play 11-a-side football."
His best friend, 13-year-old Lucas Santos, said Gabriel is a
great player.
"He is skilful, he goes after the ball and he is fearless.
He also makes good passes," he said.
The trip to Spain is already a dream come true for Gabriel
whose imaginary team begins with him and includes a good part of
Barcelona's squad.
"Me, Messi, Daniel Alves, David Villa, Andres Iniesta, Xavi,
Victor Valdez, Adriano, Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique, Javier
Mascherano and (Alexis) Sanchez," he said.
(Writing by Alice Pereira, editing by Rex Gowar and Tony
Jimenez)