SAO PAULO Nov 2 Three Brazilian fourth division players and staff were released from jail on Sunday after being charged in connection with an all-out brawl during a playoff match, media reports said.

The fighting began midway through the second half of the Londrina v Brasil de Pelotas match. The home side scored to make it 2-2 and a brawl erupted after the visiting manager was sent off for protesting the goal was offside.

Scores of players and staff fought, with one member of the Londrina backroom team being knocked out cold when a Pelotas player booted him in the head as he lay on the ground. A cameraman filming the incident was also attacked.

The three were released after signing statements promising to return for further questioning if necessary, TV Globo said.

The game was halted for close to 30 minutes as police tried to stop the fighting but was restarted and ended 2-2.

Both teams are promoted to Serie C and Pelotas, 5-3 victors on aggregate, now play Confiança or Tombense for the league decider next week.

Police could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Mark Meadows)