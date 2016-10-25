RIO DE JANIERO Oct 25 Carlos Alberto, who scored one of the greatest goals in World Cup history while captaining Brazil to glory in the 1970 final against Italy, has died aged 72 following a heart attack, FIFA said on Tuesday.

He scored Brazil's fourth goal in their 4-1 win over Italy in Mexico's Azteca Stadium, a thumping drive that ended a move involving nine players, before hoisting the Jules Rimet trophy as Brazil won the title for the third time.

The classy defender played for Fluminense, Santos, Flamengo and New York Cosmos and won the nickname "The Captain" for his leadership qualities.

He was capped 53 times by Brazil. (Reporting Andrew Downie, writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)