RIO DE JANIERO Oct 25 Brazil great Carlos Alberto, who captained the 1970 World Cup-winning side and scored one of the most acclaimed final goals ever, has died aged 72 following a heart attack, local TV reported on Tuesday.

Right-back Alberto was capped 53 times by Brazil and won titles with Fluminense and Santos. (Reporting Andrew Downie, writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)