RIO DE JANEIRO, July 15 Brazil striker Fred scored his ninth goal in 10 derbies for Fluminense against Botafogo although Sunday's 1-1 draw favoured Atletico Mineiro who opened a three-point lead in the Brazilian championship.

Mineiro have 22 points from nine matches after their impressive 4-3 victory at Figueirense on Saturday when they came from 3-1 down with three goals in 11 minutes in the second half.

Fluminense, the only unbeaten team in the championship, went ahead when Fred scored with a header from corner nine minutes after halftime at the Engenhao in Rio.

Arch-rivals Botafogo have borne the brunt of Fred's finishing for 'Flu' as he took his tally to 88 goals in 130 games since joining them in 2009.

However, with new signing Clarence Seedorf watching from the stands while awaiting clearance to make his debut, Botafogo equalised in the 67th minute with a header from Andrezinho.

Fluminense goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri denied Botafogo substitute Fellype Gabriel a winner in the 75th minute when he saved brilliantly with his foot at point-blank range.

Figueirense, with Uruguayan striker Sebastian Abreu making his debut, fell behind to an early Ronaldinho penalty before taking a 3-1 lead against Mineiro.

Ronaldinho played a major part in Mineiro's recovery as they notched their seventh win in nine matches.

He crossed for central defender Leonardo Silva to head home in the 65th minute, then laid on midfielder Bernard's equaliser six minutes later with a quickly taken free kick.

Substitute Guilherme completed the turnaround with the winner in the 76th minute.

Libertadores Cup winners Corinthians, playing at full strength in the league for only the second time since being crowned South American champions, beat promoted Nautico 2-1 with a brace from midfielder Danilo.

Corinthians have eight points and managed to climb out of the relegation zone. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)