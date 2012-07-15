By Pedro Fonseca
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 15 Brazil striker Fred
scored his ninth goal in 10 derbies for Fluminense against
Botafogo although Sunday's 1-1 draw favoured Atletico Mineiro
who opened a three-point lead in the Brazilian championship.
Mineiro have 22 points from nine matches after their
impressive 4-3 victory at Figueirense on Saturday when they came
from 3-1 down with three goals in 11 minutes in the second half.
Fluminense, the only unbeaten team in the championship, went
ahead when Fred scored with a header from corner nine minutes
after halftime at the Engenhao in Rio.
Arch-rivals Botafogo have borne the brunt of Fred's
finishing for 'Flu' as he took his tally to 88 goals in 130
games since joining them in 2009.
However, with new signing Clarence Seedorf watching from the
stands while awaiting clearance to make his debut, Botafogo
equalised in the 67th minute with a header from Andrezinho.
Fluminense goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri denied Botafogo
substitute Fellype Gabriel a winner in the 75th minute when he
saved brilliantly with his foot at point-blank range.
Figueirense, with Uruguayan striker Sebastian Abreu making
his debut, fell behind to an early Ronaldinho penalty before
taking a 3-1 lead against Mineiro.
Ronaldinho played a major part in Mineiro's recovery as they
notched their seventh win in nine matches.
He crossed for central defender Leonardo Silva to head home
in the 65th minute, then laid on midfielder Bernard's equaliser
six minutes later with a quickly taken free kick.
Substitute Guilherme completed the turnaround with the
winner in the 76th minute.
Libertadores Cup winners Corinthians, playing at full
strength in the league for only the second time since being
crowned South American champions, beat promoted Nautico 2-1 with
a brace from midfielder Danilo.
Corinthians have eight points and managed to climb out of
the relegation zone.
