By Pedro Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO May 27 Holders Corinthians
slumped to their second consecutive 1-0 defeat in the Brazilian
championship, where the highlight of the weekend's matches was a
spectacular bicycle kick by Vasco da Gama's Alecsandro.
Elsewhere, former Brazil forward Ronaldinho was substituted
and insulted by Flamengo fans after his mistake allowed
Internacional to snatch a 3-3 draw after trailing 3-1.
The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward lost possession in
midfield and the resulting break led to Jesus Datolo scoring the
equaliser for the visitors.
Ronaldinho, who had earlier converted a penalty for
Flamengo, was taken off by coach Joel Santana shortly afterwards
to a hostile reception from the team's supporters.
It was the latest unhappy episode for Ronaldinho, whose form
has been going downhill for some time.
Instead, it was left to journeyman forward Alecsandro to
provide the sort of moment which used to be associated with
Ronaldinho.
The Vasco striker, with his back to goal, met Fagner's cross
first time as he hooked the ball into the top corner of the net
to give his side a 1-0 win over Portuguesa.
Corinthians coach Tite said that their attempt to win the
South American Libertadores Cup for the first time was taking a
heavy toll following their defeat at Atletico Mineiro.
Midfielder Danilinho headed the only goal for the Roosters
against opponents whose minds are clearly elsewhere.
The unusual format of the complex Brazilian season means
that Corinthians' campaign in the national championship clashes
with the decisive stages of the Libertadores, which is at the
semi-final stage.
"We are in two competitions and we don't have time to
breath," said Tite, whose side beat Vasco da Gama 1-0 on
Wednesday in their quarter-final second leg.
"We need time to recover from a difficult game. I needed two
days before I could sleep properly again because of the
adrenalin and it's the same for the players."
A second half header by Andre Lima gave Gremio a 1-0 win
over Palmeiras in a match which pitted former Brazil coaches
Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Luiz Felipe Scolari against each other.
