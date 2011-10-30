(adds dropped word in first par)

Oct 30 Santos striker Neymar scored four goals and had two more disallowed in a 4-1 Brazilian championship home win over Atletico Paranaense.

The Brazil striker opened the scoring after two minutes of Saturday's match from a penalty, controversially awarded after the 19-year-old was adjudged to have been fouled by Cleber Santana.

Neymar then put the ball in the net twice more before the break but both were disallowed for offside. On the second occasion, the referee initially awarded the goal but changed his mind after consulting the linesman amid Paranaense protests.

Joffre Guerron equalised six minutes after the restart only for Neymar to put Santos back in front three minutes later from another penalty, this time awarded for a foul on Edu Dracena.

He needed just two more minutes to complete his hat-trick with a cool finish following a slip-up in the Paranaense defence and scored again in the 70th minute with an individual goal after breaking clear of the visitors' rearguard.

The South American champions are ninth in the table while Paranaense are stuck in the relegation zone in 18th.

