RIO DE JANEIRO May 13 Brazil striker Neymar
scored a brace of goals to steer Santos to a 4-2 win over
Guarani as they clinched the Paulista championship title on
Sunday.
The 20-year-old converted a penalty for Santos's second goal
and sidefooted the third from the edge of the penalty area as
South American champions Santos won the two-leg final 7-2 on
aggregate.
Neymar, who finished with 20 goals in the competition, was
also involved in the first and fourth goals scored by Alan
Kardec as Pele's former club won the title for the third year
running in a match marred by crowd violence.
Television pictures showed Guarani fans fighting with
truncheon-wielding police on the terraces during the first half,
although media reports said nobody was injured.
The Paulista, played in the state of Sao Paulo, is the most
prestigious of the plethora of state championships which kick
off the Brazilian season.
Critics say the tournaments, which pre-date the growth of
air travel in Brazil, are now out-dated and clutter up the
calendar.
The Brazilian championship, which features 20 teams playing
each other twice, has to be squeezed into little more than six
months to accommodate them.
Rio de Janeiro's Engenhao stadium was only around half full
as Fluminense clinched the Carioca tournament with a 1-0 win
over Botafogo, completing a 5-1 aggregate win.
Atletico Mineiro won the Minas Gerais state championship,
beating America 3-0 to complete a 4-1 aggregate win. Guilherme
broke the deadlock before Bernard scored either side of halftime
for the Roosters.
Former South American champions Internacional came from
behind to beat Caxias 2-1 and win the Gaucho championship final
3-2 on aggregate.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ian Ransom)