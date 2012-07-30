July 29 Sao Paulo celebrated the return of
talismanic goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni with a 4-1 thrashing of
Flamengo in the Brazilian championship on Sunday.
The 39-year-old keeper, who has scored more than 100 goals
in his career from penalties and free kicks, had been out of
action since last November with a shoulder injury.
Former Brazil striker Luis Fabiano scored two of the goals
for Sao Paulo, who gave Flamengo's new coach Dorival Junior
plenty of food for thought in only his second game in charge.
Palmeiras dropped into the relegation zone with a 2-1 defeat
at Cruzeiro which ended with their players surrounding the
referee furiously protesting his decisions.
The referee left the pitch with a police escort as the
Palmeiras team remonstrated over the penalty award which led to
Borges giving Cruzeiro the lead before halftime. They were also
livid over a disallowed goal.
Palmeiras coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led Brazil to their
World Cup victory in 2002, refused to talk to the media after
the match.
Borges also scored Cruzeiro's second goal with Hernan Barcos
pulling one back for Palmeiras, who are 18th in the 20-team
table with 10 points from 13 games. The bottom four go down.
Atletico Mineiro stayed top with a goalless draw at
Fluminense. They are two points clear of Vasco da Gama, who were
also involved in a 0-0 draw with Internacional.
