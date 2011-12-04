RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 4 Corinthians won their fifth Brazilian championship on Sunday, finishing the season two points ahead of closest challengers Vasco da Gama.

The team from Sao Paulo, who only needed a draw, were held 0-0 by local rivals Palmeiras while Vasco drew 1-1 with Flamengo in a Rio de Janeiro derby.

Corinthians finished on 71 points from 38 matches. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Ed Osmond)