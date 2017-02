RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 11 Fluminense won the Brazilian championship with three matches to spare when a late Fred strike gave them a 3-2 victory at relegation candidates Palmeiras on Sunday.

"Flu" opened a 10-point lead over Gremio, who climbed to second with a 2-1 home win over Sao Paulo while Ronaldinho's Atletico Mineiro were held 1-1 at Vasco da Gama and dropped to third 11 points off the pace.

Brazil striker Fred led "Flu" to their second title in three years, opening the scoring on the stroke of halftime and hitting the winner two minutes from the final whistle to take his tally as the championship's top scorer to 19. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Ed Osmond)