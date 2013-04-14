April 14 Uruguay forward Diego Forlan scored twice to help Dunga's Internacional record another easy win on Sunday as they beat Juventude 4-1.

Forlan opened the scoring after two minutes, capped Inter's performance with the fourth midway through the second half, set up a goal for Leandro Damiao and had another effort disallowed. Airton was Inter's other scorer.

Inter, in their first season under former Brazil captain and coach Dunga, have already won the first stage of the Gaucho (Rio Grande do Sul state) championship and top their group in the second stage.

The tournament is one of the numerous regional championships, each with different and often bafflingly complex formats, which kick off the marathon Brazilian season.

World club champions Corinthians suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Linense in the Paulista championship, but it mattered little as they had already qualified for the quarter-finals.

In a game played on Saturday, Santos forward Neymar scored four goals, hit the post and had another disallowed as his side, also qualified, won 4-0 at Uniao Barbarense, taking his tally in the competition to 12.

Sao Caetano, whose team includes 2002 World Cup winner Rivaldo, were relegated after a 1-1 draw with Penapolense in the same competition.

"I'm very sad about the relegation of Sao Caetano, it's the first time I've experienced anything like this," Rivaldo wrote on Twitter. "But I have a wonderful footballing past and I'm not going to let it get me down, I will keep on fighting."