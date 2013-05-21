SAO PAULO, May 21, Brazil's Serie A kicks off at the weekend and some of the country's most successful sides already appear to be out of contention in what will be an unusual season.

Split up by the Confederations Cup, the season will also be hampered once more by the twin distractions of the Libertadores Cup and Brazilian Cup.

Last year's champions Fluminense are still seeking their first Libertadores title along with Atletico Mineiro and may not be fully concentrated on the league.

Brazilian sides tend not to employ the rotation method that European clubs use to challenge for both domestic and continental titles at the same time.

Those teams still in the Libertadores and the Brazilian Cup, the winner of which goes straight into next year's Libertadores draw, usually put out weakened sides for the first few weeks of the league season.

That can have an important effect at both ends of the table.

One of the reasons Palmeiras were relegated last season was they lost so many points while concentrating on the Brazilian Cup. Corinthians won only one of their first eight games last season, a run that meant they could not challenge for the league.

"The Libertadores is a big deal here and teams play their reserves in the league," said Botafogo defender Bolivar. "That can work to our advantage. We have seen in years gone by that teams who start well are usually in contention at the end of the season so we want to get off on the right foot."

Botafogo, who are concentrating solely on the league, are one of those teams with a realistic chance of improving on last year's seventh place.

With 37-year-old Clarence Seedorf still a force in midfield, and Uruguayan Nicolas Lodeiro scoring and creating, they walked away with the Rio state championship and appear more solid than last season when they faded in the run in.

"Last year we had a good team but not a strong squad," Bolivar said.

"Now we've brought some new players and that can make a difference when injuries and suspensions mount up."

Fluminense could be distracted by their Libertadores campaign, Santos are resilient but overly reliant on Neymar - who may move abroad - while Sao Paulo appear uncharacteristically weak after being knocked out the Paulista state championship and the Libertadores early on.

TRANSITIONAL PERIOD

Rio's two biggest clubs are not looking much better. Flamengo are in a transitional period and are not expected to challenge, while rivals Vasco da Gama are in even worse shape and could rue selling top defender Dede to Cruzeiro.

That opens the door for Botafogo, the clubs from southern city of Porto Alegre, as well as the resurgent Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro from Belo Horizonte.

Last season's runners up Atletico have Ronaldinho and Diego Tardelli in sparkling form and former Manchester City striker Jo is a threat in front of goal.

Brazil's two most southerly clubs, Gremio and Internacional, are also expected to shine. Internacional finished a disappointing 10th last year but new boss Dunga has knocked them into shape.

Gremio, third last season, have added some pace through Chile's former Napoli striker Eduardo Vargas, while goalkeeper Dida and ex-Bayern Munich midfielder Ze Roberto are enjoying Indian summers in their long careers.

Another unpredictable factor this season is the month-long break for the Confederations Cup. The league will be halted after five games on June 9, while the World Cup warm-up takes place in six Brazilian cities.

Although some teams have scheduled short tours or training camps - Fluminense and Cruzeiro are among the teams heading for Florida - early momentum will be halted and struggling teams will be given a fresh start when games kick off again in early July.

"We are thinking about it and we know we'll have to be focused on getting a good start," said Aloisio, one of the up and coming strikers at Sao Paulo. "If you start well and then are forced to take that break then you risk losing all you've prepared for. Continuity is going to be important." (Editing by Toby Davis)