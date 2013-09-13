Sept 12 Striker Jo scored a 17-minute hat-trick in Atletico Mineiro's 3-0 win over Coritiba in the Brazilian championship while former national coach Dunga was jeered by Internacional fans during their 2-2 draw with Vitoria.

In other action on Thursday, Muricy Ramalho began his third stint as coach of Sao Paulo with a 1-0 win over Ponte Preta.

Former Manchester City and Everton forward Jo opened his account for the South American champions when he turned in Fernandinho's cross after 22 minutes, his first goal of the competition.

He added a second three minutes later following a similar move down the left and completed a quickfire hat-trick by lobbing the ball into the net in the 39th minute after Marco Rocha's pass split the Coritiba defence.

Internacional fans showed their frustration with chants of "donkey, donkey" aimed at coach Dunga after watching their side draw for the 10th time in 20 games in the competition.

Luis Caceres gave Vitoria an eighth minute lead before two goals in three minutes from Inter captain Andres D'Alessandro put Inter in front at halftime.

Inter, fifth in the table, appeared to have the game under control until Caceres levelled with a long-range shot in the 73rd minute.

Sao Paulo, 18th in the 20-team table, remained in the relegation zone despite their 1-0 win over Ponte Preta, courtesy of a Luis Fabiano goal early in the second half.

Ramalho, who led Sao Paulo to three consecutive Brazilian championship titles from 2006, became their third coach of the season when he replaced Paulo Autuori, who was fired on Monday after only 13 games in charge. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)