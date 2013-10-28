Oct 28 One player was hit by an egg as Vasco da Gama were greeted by a group of angry fans at a Rio de Janeiro airport following their latest Brazilian championship defeat.

Several dozen fans gathered at the airport to await their team's return from Campinas on Sunday night after a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Ponte Preta left Vasco mired in the Brazilian championship relegation zone.

Television pictures showed a group of angry fans hounding and remonstrating angrily with defender Renato Silva as he walked through the arrivals hall to a waiting car.

Silva, who did not play in the game, was struck by an egg thrown by a fan and the car was kicked by supporters as it drove away, Brazilian media reported.

The rest of the team avoided the fans as they went directly from the plane to a bus which was waiting by the gate.

In another game on Sunday, Corinthians forward Alexandre Pato was given a hostile reception by his team's fans during a 1-1 draw against Santos.

Supporters jeered the former AC Milan striker, still angry after he missed a penalty against Gremio during a midweek game.

Fluminense fans also turned on their own team after a 3-2 home defeat by Vitoria, who played with 10 men from the 18th minute. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was the main target of their anger.

Vitoria had defender Kadu sent off for a vicious tackle on Diguinho but still went ahead through Marquinhos five minutes later following a mistake by the "Flu" defence.

Biro Biro and Rafael Sobis scored either side of halftime to put Fluminense 2-1 ahead but Vitoria turned the game around again with goals from Juan and Willian Henrique in a three-minute spell.

The defeat left defending champions Fluminense in 16th, one place above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)