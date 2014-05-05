SAO PAULO May 5 Corinthians win at Chapecoense took them to the top of Brazil's Serie A for the first time in more than two years Sunday, while defeats for Botafogo and Atletico Mineiro heaped misery on two sides recently knocked out of the Copa Libertadores.

Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero got Corinthians' winner in the 77th minute. The last time Corinthians topped the league was when they were crowned champions in December 2011.

It was their second win in the first three games of the season and takes them to the top on goal difference over Cruzeiro, Internacional and Goias, all of whom won at the weekend.

Goias' 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro sent last year's Copa Libertadores champions into the bottom four, where they are joined by Botafogo, who also lost 1-0 at Bahia.

The weekend's big winners were Flamengo, who came from behind at the Maracana stadium to defeat a lacklustre Palmeiras 4-2. Former Atletico Mineiro striker Alecsandro got two goals.

Half the games in the 20-team league featured just one goal or fewer. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)