By Pedro Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO May 20 The Brazilian
championship's opening round of matches turned into a damp squib
on Sunday with several teams fielding reserve line-ups and the
public staying away.
Defending champions Corinthians and Fluminense both fielded
reserve teams as they clashed in front of a modest 15,000 crowd
at the Pacaembu in Sao Paulo, with Leandro Eusebio giving "Flu"
a 1-0 win.
South American champions Santos also sent a reserve side to
Bahia, drawing 0-0, while Vasco da Gama hosted Gremio with a
"mixed" team of regulars and reserves but still managed a 2-1
win.
Corinthians, Fluminense, Santos and Vasco have all reached
the quarter-finals of the South American Libertadores Cup and
face second leg ties this week.
Corinthians and Vasco meet each other, while Fluminense and
Santos host Argentine pair Boca Juniors and Velez Sarsfield
respectively, both facing 1-0 deficits from the first leg.
A further problem was that the championship kicked off only
one week after the end of the country's various season-opening
state championships, meaning that the teams and supporters
barely had time for a breather.
Only around 8,000 fans saw Botafogo beat Sao Paulo 4-2 in
Rio de Janeiro with all the goals coming in the second half
including a hat-trick by Botafogo substitute German Herrera.
The game turned on an astonishing save by Botafogo
goalkeeper Jefferson from Luis Fabiano when Sao Paulo were 2-1
ahead.
There were even smaller crowds at Ponte Preta, where
Atletico Mineiro made off with a 1-0 win, and Figueirense, who
warmed up for the championship by sacking coach Branco last
Monday, kicked off with a 2-1 win over promoted Nautico.
Flamengo forward Ronaldinho publicly criticised his coach
Joel Santana's tactics as being too defensive after they drew
1-1 at Sport Recife on Saturday.
Former South Africa coach Santana retorted: "You all saw
what happened. I'm not going to say anything except that
sentiment and commitment were lacking."
Palmeiras, led by former Portugal and Brazil coach Luiz
Felipe Scolari, also drew 1-1, at home to Portuguesa.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Ransom)