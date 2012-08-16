RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Sao Paulo's talismanic
goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni scored one of the oddest own goals of
the season as his side sank without trace against Nautico in the
Brazilian championship.
Rogerio dashed out of his goal to punch clear a corner but
instead the ball somehow looped high and backwards into the net
despite the presence of three defenders on the line.
The 61st minute goal completed a 3-0 defeat on an unhappy
evening all round for Sao Paulo and the 39-year-old Rogerio, who
has scored more than 100 goals from free kicks and penalties and
recently returned to action after a six-month injury layoff.
Kieza opened the scoring for the Recife-based hosts in the
12th minute and Araujo added a second before the half hour.
Dutchman Clarence Seedorf scored the second goal in
Botafogo's 2-0 win over Sport Recife although it was still an
unpleasant fixture for Oswaldo de Oliveira, coach of the home
team.
The match was played in front of a sparse crowd of 4,000 at
the Joao Havelange stadium and they still jeered Oliveira even
after the second goal.
Ronaldinho's Atletico Mineiro stayed top after hitting the
woodwork three times in a 1-1 draw at 10-man Atletico
Goianiense, who had Joilson sent off in the 21st minute for
elbowing an opponent.
Ernandes have given Goianiense a shock ninth-minute lead
and, although Bernard headed the equaliser before the half hour,
Mineiro were unable to find a winner with Ronaldinho, Jo and
Pierre all finding the frame of the goal.
Mineiro have 39 points from 16 games, three more than
Fluminense, who drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro.
Palmeiras, who had former Brazil and Portugal coach Luiz
Felipe Scolari serving the second game of a two-match
suspension, moved out of the relegation zone by beating Flamengo
1-0 with a goal by Hernan Barcos.
The tetchy encounter produced 12 yellow cards and a red for
Flamengo's Ibsen in the 32nd minute.
