RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 17 Neymar scored one goal and set up a second to help Santos to a 3-1 Brazilian championship win at Figueirense, only 24 hours after helping Brazil beat Sweden 3-0 away in a friendly.

The spikey-haired forward hired a private jet to take him from Stockholm to Florianopolis, a 14-hour trip, to try and help his struggling side revive their Brazilian championship fortunes.

Santos, who sorely missed the 20-year-old while he was playing for Brazil at the Olympic Games, said that the player had paid for the trip while Neymar displayed a photograph on his Twitter account, showing himself lying in bed on board the plane.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men before halftime in Thursday night's game as Santos had Juan sent off in the ninth minute and Figueirense midfielder Tulio was dismissed for hacking down Neymar.

Fernandes gave Figueirense the lead two minutes after halftime but Neymar equalised three minutes later, curling the ball in from the edge of the area to atone for a dreadful miss in the first half when he missed the target from six metres.

Bruno Peres slipped through the Figueirense defence to put Santos 2-1 ahead before Neymar selflessly laid the ball off for Paulo Henrique Ganso to score the third.