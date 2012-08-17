RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 17 Neymar scored one goal
and set up a second to help Santos to a 3-1 Brazilian
championship win at Figueirense, only 24 hours after helping
Brazil beat Sweden 3-0 away in a friendly.
The spikey-haired forward hired a private jet to take him
from Stockholm to Florianopolis, a 14-hour trip, to try and help
his struggling side revive their Brazilian championship
fortunes.
Santos, who sorely missed the 20-year-old while he was
playing for Brazil at the Olympic Games, said that the player
had paid for the trip while Neymar displayed a photograph on his
Twitter account, showing himself lying in bed on board the
plane.
Both sides were reduced to 10 men before halftime in
Thursday night's game as Santos had Juan sent off in the ninth
minute and Figueirense midfielder Tulio was dismissed for
hacking down Neymar.
Fernandes gave Figueirense the lead two minutes after
halftime but Neymar equalised three minutes later, curling the
ball in from the edge of the area to atone for a dreadful miss
in the first half when he missed the target from six metres.
Bruno Peres slipped through the Figueirense defence to put
Santos 2-1 ahead before Neymar selflessly laid the ball off for
Paulo Henrique Ganso to score the third.
