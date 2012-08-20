RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Ronaldinho's Atletico Mineiro stayed top of the Brazilian championship on Sunday with a 3-2 win over a Botafogo side featuring his former AC Milan Ditch team mate Clarence Seedorf.

Both teams scored in a five-minute spell before halftime when Andrezinho gave Botafogo the lead before Damian Escudero replied for Mineiro, scoring from a rebound at the end of a move started by Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho was involved again as the Roosters took the lead after the break, laying the ball into the path of former Manchester City and Everton striker Jo to make it 2-1, only for Andrezinho to level from a penalty with 10 minutes to go.

Neto Berola struck the winner with two minutes left to leave his side three points clear of Fluminense, who won 1-0 at home to Sport Recife.

Former CSKA Moscow forward Vagner Love scored the only goal to give Flamengo victory over arch-rivals Vasco da Gama, although they should have added another in the second half when Leo Moura somehow missed an open goal from six metres.

Santos won their second game in four days since the return of Neymar from the Olympic Games, coming from behind to beat South American champions Corinthians 3-2.

Corinthians coach Tite was furious with the referee claiming that Andre Felipe's goal to put Santos 2-1 ahead should have been disallowed for offside.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's problems continued as the former Brazil and Portugal coach's Palmeiras side lost 2-1 at Atletico Goianiense to drop back into the relegation zone. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)