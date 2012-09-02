By Pedro Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 Atletico Mineiro lost a
14-match unbeaten record and went a third without a victory when
they lost 1-0 at Corinthians and were caught at the top of the
Brazilian championship by Fluminense on Sunday.
A quiet game by Ronaldinho, who had inspired Mineiro in the
early rounds of the championship, saw the team from Belo
Horizonte produce no answers to a headed goal by Paulo Andre
from a corner in the 63rd minute.
In an even first half at the Pacaembu in Sao Paulo,
Ronaldinho played well and created several chances for the
visiting side.
However, he faded in the second half and Mineiro could not
even take advantage of an extra man from the 77th minute when
Corinthians striker Emerson was sent off after a second booking
for handball.
The visitors then had fullback Junior Cesar dismissed for
dissent in the 90th.
Mineiro, who had drawn their last two matches, had not lost
since the fifth round of matches almost three months ago. They
are now equal on 44 points with Fluminense although they have a
match in hand.
Fluminense could have gone top but were held 1-1 at home by
Figueirense on Saturday.
Uruguay's Diego Forlan scored his first goals for
Internacional since joining them from Inter Milan in July,
helping the side from the southern city of Porto Alegre crush
Flamengo 4-1.
Forlan, the 2010 World Cup's Golden Ball winner as the
tournament's best player, equalised on the half-hour after a
blunder by Inter goalkeeper Muriel had gifted Vagner Love the
opening goal for Flamengo.
Forlan added a second and his team's third in the 66th
minute as sixth-placed Inter, 10 points off the pace, romped to
victory with extra goals from Josimar and Brazil striker Leandro
Damiao.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)