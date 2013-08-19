Aug 19 Atletico Mineiro goalkeeper Victor was sent off for angrily kicking a ball into the crowd after his team's goalless draw at Internacional in the Brazilian championship.

Corinthians forward Alexandre Pato was jeered by his own fans in a 1-0 win over Coritiba and six-times champions Sao Paulo missed another penalty as they extended their winless run to 12 matches in other matches on Sunday.

South American champions Mineiro played for more than one hour away to former Brazil coach Dunga's Internacional with 10 men after Fernandinho was sent off for elbowing an opponent, but still managed to hang on for a point.

After the final whistle went, goalkeeper Victor immediately collected the ball, turned around and hoofed it into the Internacional fans behind him.

As he left the field, Victor, who had already been booked for time-wasting during the game, was given a second yellow card and sent off.

"It wasn't a big deal," he told reporters, adding he had been provoked. "There are matches where you are spat for the whole match and they throw other liquids which you can't identify."

Corinthians fans lost patience with former AC Milan forward Alexandre Pato after he missed two good chances against Coritiba and jeered him off the field when he was substituted by Peru forward Paolo Guerrero.

Guerrero later scored from a penalty to take Corinthians up to fourth with 25 points from 15 games while Coritiba, fading after a good start to the championship, dropped to sixth (24 points).

Sao Paulo (11 points) remained one place off the bottom after their 0-0 draw against Flamengo in which Jadson missed a penalty.

Jadson stepped up to take the kick instead of goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni, the regular penalty taker who also missed during the 2-1 defeat to Portuguesa one week ago.

Botafogo stayed top with 29 points after winning 3-1 at Portuguesa while second-placed Cruzeiro, one point behind, thrashed Vitoria 5-1. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Patrick Johnston)