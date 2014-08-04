RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 Uruguay midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro was forced to postpone his long-awaited Corinthians debut after injuring himself with a soap dish, while Fred made an uneventful return for Fluminense in the Brazilian championship.

Atletico Paranaense scored two bizarre own goals in the last 15 minutes as they lost 3-1 at Atletico Mineiro in another of Sunday's games, bringing respite for Mineiro coach Levir Culpi, who had been insulted by home fans during the second half.

Lodeiro was ruled out of his side's goalless draw at Coritiba when a soap dish fell on his foot while he was having a shower the day before.

Corinthians, fourth in the table with 24 points from 13 games, said the incident caused a deep cut and needed several stitches.

Lodeiro had been officially presented to by Corinthians on Friday after a complex two-month long saga over the paperwork relating to his move from fellow Brazilian club Botafogo.

Fred, heavily criticised for his ineffective performances for Brazil in the World Cup, played his first game for Fluminense since the tournament when he came on in the second half of the 2-0 win over Goias at the Maracana.

Fluminense fans applauded the centre-forward onto the pitch, although he had little chance to make an impact with his team already two goals ahead.

"Flu" are second in the table, four points behind Cruzeiro, who drew 1-1 with Botafogo on Saturday.

Mineiro were given a huge helping hand by their opponents Paranaense after their fans had taunted coach Culpi with chants of "donkey, donkey" during the second half.

Paranaense defender Gil Pereira, under no pressure, sliced the ball into his own net with a complete miskick as he attempted to clear a cross in the 75th minute, then Deived hooked the ball over his own goalkeeper into the goal following a corner.

"This is the fourth time I've been at this club and they've always called me a donkey," Culpi told reporters. "We said in the dressing room that I'm a donkey with luck." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)