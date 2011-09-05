RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Shock defeats for leaders Corinthians, Vasco da Gama and Flamengo on Sunday allowed Sao Paulo to climb to second place in the Brazilian championship.

Vasco, who had been in second place, lost 4-1 at America while Flamengo were upset 3-1 at home by Bahia in two surprise victories for teams in the relegation zone while Corinthians went down 1-0 away to Coritiba.

Sao Paulo beat Figueirense 2-1 away on Saturday with former Brazil forward Rivaldo scoring the winner. They are two points behind Corinthians.

After 21 matches, Corinthians have 40 points, Sao Paulo and Vasco 38 and Botafogo 37 with a game in hand. Flamengo, without a win in six matches, dropped to fifth on 36 points.

Corinthians, who had won only three of their previous nine matches, continued with their wayward form after a good start to the championship, full back Jonas heading Coritiba's late winner.

"It wasn't the expected result. This has to serve as a lesson for our next game, we can't drop back so much," Corinthians striker Emerson told reporters looking ahead to Thursday's big clash with Flamengo.

Flamengo, without captain and top scorer Ronaldinho on Brazil duty in London, were stunned by Bahia, who had travelled to Rio in the relegation zone after sacking coach Rene Simoes during the week.

Bahia, set to unveil former Cruzeiro coach Joel Santana as their new trainer on Tuesday, made the most of Flamengo's errors to climb to 15th.

Central defender Titi ghosted into the box at a corner to open the scoring in the 23rd minute while Dodo and Souza also enjoyed ample room to add further goals in the first half after Renato's equaliser.

Copa Brasil holders Vasco were upset by bottom side America a week after coach Ricardo Gomes suffered a stroke during their match against Flamengo. Ricardo remains in intensive care in hospital, doctors said.

Title holders Fluminense scored three times in the last seven minutes, as they recovered to beat Atletico Goianiense 3-2 on Saturday and climb into seventh place.

Former Brazil striker Rafael Sobis scored in the 83rd and 87th minutes and Rafael Moura hit the winner in the 90th.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Ian Ransom)

