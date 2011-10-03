By Pedro Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 2 Striker Luis Fabiano's
return from a six-month injury layoff was not enough to help Sao
Paulo to victory in the Brazilian championship as they lost 2-1
to Flamengo on Sunday.
The defeat stopped third-placed Sao Paulo from splitting top
two Vasco da Gama and Corinthians, who draw 2-2.
Six points separate the top six in the tightest title race
for years. Vasco, still under caretaker coach Cristovao Borges
since Ricardo Gomes's stroke last month, lead the way on 50 with
Corinthians two points behind.
Sao Paulo are on 46, Botafogo 45 after a 2-0 defeat at
Atletico Goianiense and champions Fluminense and Flamengo both a
point further back.
More than 64,000 fans packed the Morumbi in Sao Paulo to
welcome back Fabiano, who signed from Sevilla in March but has
needed two knee operations.
"It was Luis Fabiano's party, but it was good to spoil the
party because we needed these three points," Flamengo captain
Ronaldinho told reporters after their second successive victory
following a bleak run of 10 matches without a win.
Fabiano, who previously played for Sao Paulo from 2001 to
2004, was denied an opening goal by a superb save from Flamengo
goalkeeper Felipe.
Teenage Brazil forward Lucas left Sao Paulo a man short from
the 55th minute when he was sent off for a second booking and
Flamengo took advantage by snatching the lead with a Thiago
Neves header 10 minutes later.
Flamengo also had a player dismissed when midfielder
Willians was shown his second yellow card and Sao Paulo profited
with a 79th minute equaliser from striker Dagoberto.
However, midfielder Renato stunned the Sao Paulo fans six
minutes from time when his low shot took a deflection off a
defender and wrong-footed goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni.
Fluminense beat Santos 3-2 in a thriller on Saturday with
two goals coming in the dying minutes of the match.
Colombian striker Wason Renteria appeared to have snatched a
draw for Santos in the 89th minute but defender Marcio Rosario
headed the winner from a corner in stoppage time.
