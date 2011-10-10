RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 9 Argentine substitute Dario Bottinelli scored two late goals to give Flamengo a 3-2 win over Fluminense in a heated Rio "clasico" that ended with the referee needing police protection as he left the pitch on Sunday.

All five goals in the "Fla-Flu" derby were scored in the second half with Fluminense twice squandering the lead as their coach Abel Braga and his players were often seen angrily protesting decisions by the referee.

Flamengo, without captain Ronaldinho, who is on tour with Brazil in Mexico, climbed to fourth with their third successive victory, three points behind Corinthians, who recovered the lead with a 3-0 home win over Atletico Goianiense.

A dull first half ended with rival players arguing as they left the pitch about an elbow from Flamengo Renato Abreu that caught Fluminense forward Rafael Moura in the mouth and drew blood but went unpunished.

Title holders Fluminense opened the scoring at the Engenhao on the hour with a header by former Brazil striker Rafael Sobis.

Flamengo coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo immediately made three substitutions, including sending on midfielder Bottinelli for Chilean Claudio Maldonado.

Flamengo equalised through Thiago Neves in the 68th but 10 minutes later, Fluminense recovered the lead with a header by another Argentine, former River Plate teenager Manuel Lanzini.

Bottinelli drew Flamengo level again when his free kick three minutes from time came down off the bar and went in after hitting goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri and he sealed the win in the final minute with a shot from outside the box.

Braga was sent to the stands by the referee for protesting after Flamengo had turned the result around but refused to go, and police officers had to remove him by force.

Police then formed a circle around the referee at the end to escort him off as players including former Portugal and Chelsea midfielder Deco converged on him to protest his decisions.

Fluminense finished with 10 men after substitute Souza was shown a straight red cared for a foul on Bottinelli in stoppage time.

Former Brazil striker Adriano made a very belated Corinthians debut, coming on 10 minutes from the end to loud acclaim, having signed for the club in March but been plagued by injury.

Corinthians have 51 points from 28 games, while Vasco da Gama dropped a point back in second after a 3-0 loss away to Internacional. Sao Paulo and Flamengo have 47 points.

