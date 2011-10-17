By Pedro Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 16 Sao Paulo sacked coach
Adilson Batista in the changing room right after Sunday's 3-0
defeat at Atletico Goianiense, their sixth match without a win.
It was the 31st coaching change of the year among Brazil's
20 first division clubs.
"We talked during the week that this match with Atletico was
of utmost importance for the (coach's) permanence, or not, and
continuing the job," Sao Paulo's director of football Adalberto
Batista said.
"Sadly, today we had another adverse result, added to the
others, the pressure ... the work ends today," he told reporters
at the Serra stadium.
"In football the result is what matters and in our last six
matches we got four points."
Sao Paulo have dropped from second to sixth in the Brazilian
championship standings, six points adrift of arch-rivals and
leaders Corinthians with eight matches to go.
Adilson took charge at Sao Paulo in July and presided over
22 matches in all competitions with seven wins and six defeats.
Assistant Milton Cruz will takes charge as caretaker for the
remainder of the championship and the Copa Sudamericana, the
club said on their website (www.saopaulofc.net).
Corinthians, Coritiba, Flamengo and Palmeiras are the only
first division clubs to have avoided changing coaches this year.
At the other end, struggling Atletico Paranaense are on to their
fifth coach.
The defeat at mid-table Goianiense was even worse for Sao
Paulo on a weekend when the five other leading teams all won and
are separated by a mere four points in the closest title race
since the present league format was introduced in 2003.
Corinthians beat relegation-threatened Cruzeiro 1-0 away at
the Alligators' Arena after the home team's Argentine midfielder
Walter Montillo hit a second-half penalty over the bar missing
the chance to equalise.
Cruzeiro's arch-rivals Atletico Mineiro, also fighting to
avoid the drop, conceded two goals in 18 minutes to go down 2-0
at Vasco da Gama, while Botafogo beat Atletico Paranaense at
home by the same score.
After 30 matches, Corinthians and Vasco are level on 54
points with Botafogo on 53 and a game in hand, Flamengo 51 and
title holders Fluminense 50.
On Saturday, Fluminense beat Palmeiras 2-1 away with two
goals from Brazil striker Fred, while Flamengo beat Ceara 1-0
despite having captain Ronaldinho sent off in the second half
for dissent.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Guadalajara; editing by Peter
Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for South American soccer