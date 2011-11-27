RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 27 Substitute Bernardo scored a last-minute winner to give Vasco da Gama a 2-1 victory over Fluminense on Sunday and take the Brazilian championship title race to the wire.

Leaders Corinthians won 1-0 at Figueirense and were preparing to celebrate their fifth national crown when midfielder Bernardo scored at the Engenhao in the Rio derby.

Corinthians have 70 points and Vasco 68 going into next weekend's final round of matches when both will play derbies. The leaders meet Palmeiras in Sao Paulo and Vasco face arch-rivals Flamengo in Rio.

Former Portugal striker Liedson scored the only goal at Figueirense midway through the second half, while all the goals at the Engenhao came in the final quarter of an hour.

Striker Alecsandro headed Vasco into the lead and Brazil's Fred scored his eighth goal in three matches for outgoing champions Fluminense six minutes from time before Bernardo's winning goal kept Vasco's title dream alive.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Ed Osmond; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please click on the newslink:

for South American soccer (Editing by Ed Osmond)