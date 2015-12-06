SAO PAULO Dec 6 Former Brazil manager Mano Menezes became the latest big-name coach to move to China on Sunday when he signed a deal with Shandong Luneng, his club Cruzeiro said.

"Coach Mano Menezes informed directors of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube on Sunday that he has agreed to join Shandong Luneng of China," the club said, adding that he would lead Cruzeiro against Internacional on Sunday in the last game of the Brazilian season.

Menezes, who won titles with Corinthians and Gremio before leading Brazil between 2010 and 2012, is the third former Brazil coach to head to China this year.

He joins Luiz Felipe Scolari, who took Guangzhou Evergrande to the Chinese Super League title this year, and Vanderlei Luxemburgo who is at Tianjin Songjiang.

Menezes replaces Cuca, the Brazilian who took Atletico Mineiro to their first Libertadores Cup in 2013. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Clare Fallon)