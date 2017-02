SAO PAULO, June 15 Corinthians manager Tite has accepted an offer to coach Brazil, the club's president said on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old, who led Corinthians to two Serie A titles, the Copa Libertadores and the World Club Cup, would replace Dunga, who was fired on Tuesday, Roberto de Andrade told reporters.

