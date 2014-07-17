RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 Former World Cup winning goalkeeper Gilmar Rinaldi has been appointed Brazil's new technical director, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Thursday.

His appointment comes three days after coach Luiz Felipe Scolari and his backroom staff resigned following Brazil's humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in their World Cup semi-final.

Rinaldi was reserve keeper in 1994 when Brazil won their fifth World Cup title.

The CBF said also that they hoped to appoint a new coach to succeed Scolari by next Tuesday. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Tim Collings)