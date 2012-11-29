RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 29 Luiz Felipe Scolari took over as the coach of 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil on Thursday, returning for a second stint to lead his country's bid to win a sixth world title on home soil in little more than 18 months' time.

The man known as Felipao (Big Phil), who led Brazil to their fifth and last World Cup win in 2002, was officially presented by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) at a news conference, replacing Mano Menezes who was sacked last Friday.

Carlos Alberto Parreira, who led Brazil to their fourth world title in 1994, was named as technical director as the CBF attempted to turn back the clock.

The unveiling comes two days before the draw for the next year's Confederations Cup, also to be hosted in Brazil, in Sao Paulo.

Scolari's first game in charge is scheduled to be a friendly away to England in February.

Parreira has huge experience at World Cups, having led Brazil on a second occasion in 2006, Kuwait in 1982, United Arab Emirates in 1990, Saudi Arabia in 1998 and South Africa in 2010.

Scolari will have to cope with huge pressure and enormous expectations from his 190 million compatriots.

Brazil's vast and fickle army of supporters always expect them to win the World Cup and the pressure will be even greater as the country hosts the event.

Their failure to win on home soil in 1950 still rankles and the members of that team were never wholly forgiven for losing the decisive match to Uruguay. (Editing by Clare Fallon)