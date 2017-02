RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 29 Luiz Felipe Scolari was officially named as the new coach of 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil on Thursday by the country's football federation (CBF).

Scolari, who steps in after Mano Menezes was sacked last Friday, returns for a second stint in the job, having led Brazil to their fifth world title in 2002. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)