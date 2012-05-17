RIO DE JANEIRO May 17 Two rival coaches came to blows and had to be separated by riot police after both were sent off in a Brazilian regional final.

Celso Teixeira, coach of Itabaiana, and his Confianca counterpart Gilberto Pereira were dismissed after the referee lost patience with them for constantly leaving their respective technical areas on the touchline.

Both protested furiously as they left the touchline early in the second half and trouble then erupted behind the goal where the dressing entrances are situated.

Television pictures showed the pair lashing out at each other before riot police and other players intervened.

"Celso insulted me with a number of unpleasant words and I lost my head," Pereira told reporters after the match, the first leg of the Sergipe state championship final.

Teixeira retorted: "It's absurd, I don't know what he was complaining about. This is not the place for a fight but if he wants to fight me off the pitch, we can set a day and a time."

Itabaiana won 3-1 and the second leg is on Sunday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)