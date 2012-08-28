RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 28 Caio Junior has become
the third coach this season to quit struggling Bahia.
The 47-year-old, who had been at the helm for only one
month, said on the club's website (esporteclubbahia.com.br) that
his decision was based on "strictly family reasons".
He quit Gremio in February and was fired by Abu Dhabi club
Al Jazira in May after three months at the helm.
He is the third Brazilian first division coach to leave his
post this month after Vagner Mancini parted company with Sport
Recife and Helio dos Anjos was fired by Figuereinse, and the
20th since the season started in February.
Ex-South Africa coach Joel Santana and former Brazil coach
and player Paulo Roberto Falcao have also managed Bahia this
year. The Salvador-based side are 16th in the 20-team Brazilian
championship.
