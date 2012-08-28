RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 28 Caio Junior has become the third coach this season to quit struggling Bahia.

The 47-year-old, who had been at the helm for only one month, said on the club's website (esporteclubbahia.com.br) that his decision was based on "strictly family reasons".

He quit Gremio in February and was fired by Abu Dhabi club Al Jazira in May after three months at the helm.

He is the third Brazilian first division coach to leave his post this month after Vagner Mancini parted company with Sport Recife and Helio dos Anjos was fired by Figuereinse, and the 20th since the season started in February.

Ex-South Africa coach Joel Santana and former Brazil coach and player Paulo Roberto Falcao have also managed Bahia this year. The Salvador-based side are 16th in the 20-team Brazilian championship.