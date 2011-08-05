RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 Celso Roth took charge at
Gremio for the fourth time on Thursday to mark the 23rd coaching
change involving Brazilian first division clubs this year.
Roth, who earlier this year was sacked by Gremio's
arch-rivals Internacional in the southern city of Porto Alegre,
replaced Julinho Camargo.
Camargo lasted only a month since his appointment after
Renato Portaluppi resigned.
The 53-year-old Roth, tasked with lifting 15th-placed Gremio
away from the danger of relegation, signed a contract until the
end of the year. He also had spells at the club in 1998-99, 2000
and 2008-9.
Only five of the 20 first division clubs have not changed
coach at least once this year through dismissals or resignations
including Brazilian championship leaders Corinthians and
second-placed Flamengo.
Atletico Paranaense, with Portaluppi now in charge, are on
their fourth coach in eight months.
