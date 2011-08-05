RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 Celso Roth took charge at Gremio for the fourth time on Thursday to mark the 23rd coaching change involving Brazilian first division clubs this year.

Roth, who earlier this year was sacked by Gremio's arch-rivals Internacional in the southern city of Porto Alegre, replaced Julinho Camargo.

Camargo lasted only a month since his appointment after Renato Portaluppi resigned.

The 53-year-old Roth, tasked with lifting 15th-placed Gremio away from the danger of relegation, signed a contract until the end of the year. He also had spells at the club in 1998-99, 2000 and 2008-9.

Only five of the 20 first division clubs have not changed coach at least once this year through dismissals or resignations including Brazilian championship leaders Corinthians and second-placed Flamengo.

Atletico Paranaense, with Portaluppi now in charge, are on their fourth coach in eight months. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

