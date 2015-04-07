SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian team Penapolense are faced with the surreal situation of playing a match on Wednesday which could either condemn them to relegation or propel them into the play-offs for the Sao Paulo state championship.

Going into their final round of the championship against Sao Bento, this fine dividing line between season-ending calamity and the possibility of soaring success faces the club from Penapolis, thanks to the competition's bemusing and widely-criticised format.

The championship's 20 teams are divided into four groups of five, with each side playing 15 games against all the teams in the other three groups. The top two in each group progress to the play-off stage.

Penapolense are currently third in Group 4, two points behind second-placed XV de Piracicaba. If they beat Sao Bento on Wednesday and XV de Piracicaba lose, they will jump into second place and qualify along with leaders Santos.

Yet relegation to the second tier is based not on the group positions but on the overall table -- and Penapolense are currently sixth bottom and not clear of relegation.

Indeed, with four teams to be relegated, should Penapolense lose and the teams below them win, they could go down.

Each state creates their own rules and Sao Paulo's confusing system was criticised when it was introduced last year.

The strange situation comes at a time when debates are raging about whether Brazil's anachronistic state championships should actually be abolished.

Average crowds in most state leagues do not excede a few thousand and top teams often use reserve players to preserve their stars for the Brazilian Cup or Libertadores Cup competitions that take place simultaneously.

In Rio, Flamengo and Fluminense have signalled they will form a breakaway league in 2016. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Chadband)