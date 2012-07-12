RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 Luiz Felipe Scolari won
his first major title since steering Brazil to World Cup victory
in 2002 after his Palmeiras side beat Coritiba 3-1 on aggregate
to lift the Copa Brasil title on Wednesday.
Palmeiras secured a 1-1 draw at Coritiba's packed Couto
Pereira stadium after winning the first leg 2-0 last week in Sao
Paulo to give Scolari his fourth Copa Brasil as a coach.
Substitute Ayrton had put Coritiba ahead with a magestic
free-kick just after the hour mark, but striker Betinho headed
home the equalizer from midfielder Marcos Assuncao's cross in
the 66th minute.
"A team like this should be an example for the history of
Palmeiras," said Scolari in a televised news conference after
his players had poured drinks over his head in celebration.
"In these two years so much has been experienced by all of
us ... a title at this moment comes as a reward to an entire
group," he added.
Former Brazil, Portugal and Chelsea coach Scolari returned
to Palmeiras in 2010 after his first successful spell at the
club from 1997-2000.
Since guiding Brazil to World Cup victory in South Korea and
Japan in 2002, he had won only the Uzbekistan league title with
Bunyodkor in 2009.
The victory means Palmeiras is the second Brazilian team to
qualify for next year's Libertadores Cup, after arch rivals
Corinthians clinched the South American championship title last
week.
It was Scolari's fourth Copa Brasil win after success in
1998 also with Palmeiras and 1994 (Gremio) and 1991 (Criciuma).
Coritiba were also beaten in last year Copa Brasil final to
Vasco da Gama.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Peter Rutherford)