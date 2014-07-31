July 31 Former Brazil and AC Milan goalkeeper Dida's first-half penalty save was not enough to stop Internacional slumping to a 2-1 home defeat against second division Ceara in the Copa Brasil.

The 40-year-old Dida, who played for Brazil at the 2006 World Cup and was famous for his penalty saves at the peak of his career, dived to his right to turn away Magno Alves' low shot in the 15th minute of Wednesday's game at the Beira-Rio.

Ceara went ahead, however, when Nikao broke clear of the Inter defence to score early in the second half of the third round, first leg tie.

Alan Ruschel levelled for the hosts in stoppage time only for Ceara to go straight down the other end and snatch a winner with Ricardinho's angled shot.

Former AC Milan forward Alexandre Pato scored his first goal in seven games when he converted a 75th minute penalty to give Sao Paulo a 2-1 win over Bragantino in another tie on Wednesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)