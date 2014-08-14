RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Fluminense striker Fred scored his first goal since the World Cup only for his side to squander a four-goal aggregate lead in the second half at home to second-tier America-Natal in the Copa Brasil.

Playing at home at the Maracana with a 3-0 cushion from the first leg, the match should have been a formality for Fluminense and, even when Marcelinho put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute, it seemed nothing more like a minor inconvenience.

Fred, hugely criticised for his performances as Brazil centre forward at the World Cup, levelled in the 31st minute when he turned in Cicero's pass and Cicero himself scored five minutes later to put Fluminense 2-1 ahead on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

Fred went off at halftime after suffering a knock on his left knee and Fluminense, watched by a paltry crowd of less than 5,000 at the World Cup final venue, fell apart.

Max pulled one back in the 49th minute, then Alfred scored twice before Rodrigo Pimpao struck in the last minute to give America a 5-2 win which sent them through on away goals after a 5-5 draw on aggregate.

Sao Paulo and Internacional also went out to second tier opposition in their third round ties.

Sao Paulo, with a 2-1 lead from the first leg, were beaten 3-1 at home by Bragantino on a nightmare evening for 41-year-old goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni who was at fault for two of the goals.

Paulo Miranda put Sao Paulo in front but Bragantino levelled when Cesinha's shot went under Rogerio who misjudged the flight of the ball.

Gustavo Carbonieri took advantage of dreadful defending to head Bragantino in front from a corner and Guilherme fired a third after Rogerio punched a clearance straight into the middle of the penalty area.

Second division Ceara beat Internacional 3-1 to complete a 5-2 aggregate win while Coritiba interrupted the sequence of upsets when they qualified despite a 2-1 defeat at Paysandu. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)