SAO PAULO Dec 15 Tite, who took Corinthians to a maiden Libertadores Cup win in 2012, is returning as coach, the Brazilian side said on Monday.

The 53-year old replaces Mano Menezes, who resigned earlier this month. It will be Tite's third spell at the Sao Paulo club.

He led Corinthians through their most successful period in between 2011 and 2013, winning the Brazilian Serie A and the 2012 FIFA World Club Cup. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)