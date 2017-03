SAO PAULO Dec 11 Corinthians will appoint former Brazil coach Mano Menezes as their new manager until the end of 2014, Brazilian media reported the club announcing at a news conference on Wednesday.

Menezes, who led the Sao Paulo side to the Serie B title in 2008 and the Brazilian Cup a year later, left to replace Dunga as Brazil manager after the 2010 World Cup.

He was fired a year ago and replaced by Luiz Felipe Scolari before spending an unsuccessful few months at Flamengo.

He replaces Tite, who guided Corinthians to the Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup in 2012.

Corinthians have struggled this year, however, finishing 10th in the 20-team Brazilian championship. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)